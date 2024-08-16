TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 2.0% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,280.08. The company had a trading volume of 187,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,891. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,240.16.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

