TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.71

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.71 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 2751076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,661 shares of company stock worth $2,604,898 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6,770.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 353,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 297,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.