Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 68 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $872.49. 382,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,810. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $818.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.19. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.07.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,020 shares of company stock valued at $93,595,347. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

