Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corteva by 51.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 129,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,955. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.