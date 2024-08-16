Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.95. 328,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

