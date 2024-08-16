Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,037 Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $5,316,000.

Shares of BATS:HOCT remained flat at $23.96 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October HOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

