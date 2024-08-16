Triad Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.68. 2,740,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,878. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.20. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

