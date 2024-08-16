Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $194,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 349 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $553.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

