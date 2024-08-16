Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,285,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Copart by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 65,522 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart Price Performance
Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,456. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
