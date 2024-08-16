Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,285,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Copart by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 65,522 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,456. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

About Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.