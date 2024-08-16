Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

MAIN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The company had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

