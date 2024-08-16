Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

