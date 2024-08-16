Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. 13,780,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,563,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

