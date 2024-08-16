Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,694 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,721,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,383,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

