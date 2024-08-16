Triad Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 567 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $653.53. The stock had a trading volume of 765,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $631.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.79. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.77.

Intuit Company Profile



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

