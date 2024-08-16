Triad Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,384,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,570 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

