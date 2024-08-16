Triad Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.6% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 832,201 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,959,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,999,000 after acquiring an additional 603,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. 1,561,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,946. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

