Triad Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 104,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. 5,454,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,012. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

