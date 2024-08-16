Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,612,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,302,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.36. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

