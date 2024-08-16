Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.63.

About Triumph Gold

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.