TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

NYSE:TRX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 126,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,626. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

