TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCRX. BTIG Research began coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,375. TScan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $303.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

