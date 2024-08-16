TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Down 32.5% in July

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,009 shares of company stock worth $2,110,159. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. 468,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -942.53 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

