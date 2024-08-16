Turbo Price Tops $0.0038 (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Turbo token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Turbo has a market cap of $263.26 million and $59.88 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00393617 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $63,963,061.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

