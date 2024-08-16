TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.36.

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.48 on Monday. TWFG has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,991. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 over the last ninety days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

