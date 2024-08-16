TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.36.

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.48 on Monday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

In other news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TWFG news, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

