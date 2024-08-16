Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

TYRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. 38,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,217. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $246,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.