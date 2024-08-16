Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

TYRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. 38,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,217. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $246,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.