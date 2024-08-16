U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Decreased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,249 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 107,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 135,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.