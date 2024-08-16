U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 142,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

