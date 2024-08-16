UBS Group Begins Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $109.52.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Veralto by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 4.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

