UBS Group Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $65.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NYSE BILL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 692,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,308. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of BILL by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BILL by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

