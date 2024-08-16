UBS Group Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $245.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $257.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.45. 143,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day moving average of $192.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

