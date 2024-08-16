UBS Group Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $70.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

