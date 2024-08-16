UBS Group Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $103.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.80.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

