UBS Group Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $14.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. 263,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 801,372 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,886 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

