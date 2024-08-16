uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

uCloudlink Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:UCL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 14,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 4.41. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

