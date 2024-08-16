UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 1,649.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,358 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 167,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 792.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PATH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 1,672,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,799,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

