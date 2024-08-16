Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Ultimate Products Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:ULTP opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.06. The company has a market cap of £118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ultimate Products has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37).
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.75), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($79,974.97). Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
Ultimate Products Company Profile
Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.
