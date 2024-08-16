UniBot (UNIBOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $1.57 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00010614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.26608984 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,504,685.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

