UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $184.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $197.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.72.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $603.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $40,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,490 shares of company stock worth $4,668,295 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,362,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $19,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,555.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

