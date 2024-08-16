Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNB

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.