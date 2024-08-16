Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
