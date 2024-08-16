Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.82 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.36 or 0.00010885 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $106.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00112664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.36141164 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1076 active market(s) with $91,449,354.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.