United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 41.4% in July

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Saturday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

United-Guardian Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

