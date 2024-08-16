USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Cap of $88.47 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $88.47 million and approximately $289,796.17 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,142.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00573793 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00072916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000135 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. More information can be found at https://kava.io."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

