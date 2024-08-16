Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after purchasing an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,388,000 after buying an additional 891,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $598,737. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,539. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.