Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 339.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.68. 2,494,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $177.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.08.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.