Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,175 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. 49,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

