Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

PFE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,299,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

