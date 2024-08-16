Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth about $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 113,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

NYSE ALLE traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 332,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,046. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

