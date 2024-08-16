Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Short Interest Update

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 731,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

