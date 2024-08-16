Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.16. 123,338 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

